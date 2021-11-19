MakiSwap (MAKI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $547,737.00

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $547,737.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00071882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00093019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.01 or 0.07290138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,998.69 or 0.99862362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

