OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Cap of $32.84 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and $797,271.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00225050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00090358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,459,428 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

