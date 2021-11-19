Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Short Interest Down 40.8% in October

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 45,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 436,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DGNS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 15,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,480. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

