Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 35.4% in October

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the second quarter worth $1,000,000.

Shares of EDOC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.