Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $155.55

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$155.55 and last traded at C$155.55, with a volume of 1179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$160.47.

LAS.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$178.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

