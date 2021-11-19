Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 322,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,669,512 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,712,000 after purchasing an additional 809,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 885,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 159,992 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

