Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Down 7.7%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) traded down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. 1,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 327,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is -267.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 39.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

