Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Down 7.7%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) traded down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. 1,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 327,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 39.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
