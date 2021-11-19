Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 535 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.5% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

KMB stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

