S.A. Mason LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.32 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

