First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $52.89 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.