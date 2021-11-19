CVA Family Office LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $113.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

