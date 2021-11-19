CVA Family Office LLC Sells 34,273 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,273 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $130.50 and a one year high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

