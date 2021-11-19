Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 444 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 495.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

PM stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $106.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

