Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Welltower were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after acquiring an additional 462,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 187,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

NYSE:WELL opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

