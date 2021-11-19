Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 75,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,744. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KLIC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

