Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $16.47 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,139,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,310,910.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,316,665. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $251.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

