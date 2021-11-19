Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $670.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $628.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.54.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

