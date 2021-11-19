Arweave (AR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $153.37 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. Arweave has a market cap of $2.02 billion and $153.37 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.54 or 0.00104247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004544 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.