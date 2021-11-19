Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $40.63 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.69 or 0.00023566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00071882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00093019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.01 or 0.07290138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,998.69 or 0.99862362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

