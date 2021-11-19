StormX Price Hits $0.0298 on Top Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $298.15 million and approximately $21.88 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00225050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00090358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STMXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.