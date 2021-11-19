International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,607. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.89 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average is $139.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

