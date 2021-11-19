$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CECE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. 428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $233.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.