Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. CEVA reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

CEVA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,523. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.00, a P/E/G ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

