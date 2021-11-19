Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.38. 586,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,058,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $402.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

