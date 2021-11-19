Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Lowered by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 5.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,834. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

