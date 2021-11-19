Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.09. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 7,972 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.98%.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $111,774 over the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.