Short Interest in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Drops By 37.0%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the October 14th total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter valued at about $11,325,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ BWMX traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Betterware de Mexico has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $916.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.37%.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

