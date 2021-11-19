II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.

IIVI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,568. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. TheStreet cut II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

