Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $30.38. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,632. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,553 shares of company stock worth $1,001,904 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.