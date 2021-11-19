Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 1,602 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,535% compared to the average daily volume of 98 call options.

CNTB stock traded down $6.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 242,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,163. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after buying an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after buying an additional 740,847 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $8,696,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $4,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

