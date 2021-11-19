Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Nucor by 182.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,325,000 after buying an additional 356,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.48. The stock had a trading volume of 54,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,654. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.