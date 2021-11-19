iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $140.80. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average of $132.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.07 and a one year high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.