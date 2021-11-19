Old Port Advisors Acquires 11,853 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 427,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 320,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 81,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056,717. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

