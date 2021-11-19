Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lessened by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 67.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after acquiring an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 60.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 286,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,454,000 after acquiring an additional 108,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,346,000 after acquiring an additional 117,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $243.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

