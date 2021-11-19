Tsfg LLC Has $149,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. 10,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,565. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51.

