Tsfg LLC Buys 1,430 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 562,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,173,758. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

