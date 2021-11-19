Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,017,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,611,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average of $168.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

