CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,197 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after purchasing an additional 716,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 354,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70.

