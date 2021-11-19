Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s 5th Largest Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 2.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $354.38 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.63.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

