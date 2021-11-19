Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.54. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

LAWS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,075. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $462.52 million, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lawson Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Lawson Products by 21.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

