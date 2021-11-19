Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. 38,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,257. NetApp has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

