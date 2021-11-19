Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $263.04. 437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,603. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $193.58 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

