Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $915.23. 4,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,895. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $900.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $890.55. The company has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $663.24 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

