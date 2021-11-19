Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.94

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.94 and last traded at $87.72, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

