Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,700. The firm has a market cap of $584.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

