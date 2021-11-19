CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.88. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.83. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

