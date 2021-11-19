CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 124 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average of $178.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.80 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

