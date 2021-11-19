Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 218 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $605,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,997,000 after purchasing an additional 61,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

