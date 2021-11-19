First PREMIER Bank Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

