Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

Shares of MSFT opened at $342.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $342.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

